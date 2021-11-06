Karachi export industries demand top priority in gas supply

KARACHI: Karachi industries should be supplied gas on priority in view of their contribution to exports, urban employment, taxes, and subsidies, businessmen said on Friday.

“Worldwide the export sector is given first priority in the economic activities and it is heartening to note that the government has upgraded five zero-rated export sectors to second position in the Natural Gas Load Management Policy,” said Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, Chairman Businessmen Group in a joint statement with other industry officials.

“However, the zero-rated export industries should be given first priority and the general industries second, followed by commercial, domestic, and other sectors to increase the production and fulfill the government’s aim to enhance exports.”

The statement came after a meeting of industrialists/exporters held to discuss gas problems in the winter months. He was flanked by Muhammad Jawed Bilwani, Vice-Chairman Businessmen Group and Former Senior Vice President KCCI, Muhammad Idrees, President Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Abdul Rasheed, President SITE Association of Industry, and Saleem Parekh, Former President SITE Association of Industry.

“How come the domestic sector be given first priority when it is being provided subsidy by the industrial sector?” they questioned. They said it was highly unfair the government had accorded first priority to domestic sector in terms of supply of gas on subsidised tariff through cross subsidy by charging industrial consumers a higher tariff rate.

They said industries, which were ranked below in the priority list of gas supply compiled by the government, remained starved of gas, the most essential raw material throughout the year particularly during winter season.

“Should not the sitting government, whose top slogan is about change, prioritise its decisions of national interest over political interest?” The industries in view of their pivotal and pragmatic role in socioeconomic development of Pakistan deserved first priority in this regard, they added.

“It’s ironical and highly unfortunate that industries which provide cross subsidy for gas to domestic sector lack priority in respect to gas supply while the domestic consumers have been accorded the first priority on the cost of industries.”

They proposed the domestic connections already given in the urban and rural areas should be removed gradually and converted to other sources like LPG in urban areas and biogas in rural areas.

“At this point of time the industry is suffering the worst ever crisis in the history. With the passage of time, slowly and gradually, the gas consumption of the domestic consumers has come almost at par with the consumption of industrial consumers.”

According to businessmen both the gas utilities are expanding their transmission network by thousands of kilometers to provide gas to remote areas, while export sector was struggling for its survival in the face of tough competition in the global market against neighboring and regional competing countries.