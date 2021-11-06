Farmers reject Rs1,950 per maund wheat support price

LAHORE: The farming community on Friday out rightly rejected wheat support price of Rs 1,950 per maund, terming it even lower than their production cost.

The ministry of National Food Security and Research announced wheat support price which have surprised stakeholders of agriculture sector, especially farmers as it was less than the expectations.

The government has decided to increase the minimum support price for wheat to Rs 1,950/40 kg compared to Rs1,800/40 kg last year to achieve self-sufficiency in wheat. However, farmers representatives including Khalid Khokhar, president Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) and Farooq Bajwa, a progressive grower, expressed dismay at announcement of the federal government.

Khokhar was of the view that anti-agriculture body at federal level have won as they managed to badly alter balance in the economics of wheat cultivation while tilting it in the favour of urban population.

“We are in favour of keeping wheat flour price at reasonable level but not at the cost of growers,” Khokhar said. “Look at the international price of wheat, the spike in cost of production in terms of all-time high rates of fertilisers, petroleum price hike, soaring electricity tariff, enhanced labour charges.”

“It will be extremely unfair with the farmers of country to force them to bear loss on account of lower returns on wheat cultivation. Such unwise approach would cost country badly as it would discourage farmers to cultivate wheat at greater area,” he warned.

“How can we ignore international price of wheat… by ignoring this vital benchmark, we fail to keep in mind post-harvest scenario of commodity as cheap local wheat would be hard to reach to local population as instead it would become profitable to be smuggled.”

Khokhar said the urban-rural divide has unfortunately resulted in misunderstanding about economics related to wheat cultivation. Punjab proposed increasing wheat support price for 2021-22 to 2088 per maund. The average support price proposed by all four provinces which were calculated by federal government stood at around Rs2,100 per maund.

In this backdrop, wheat support price actually announced by the federal government is highly unworkable, he added. Farooq Bajwa said wheat support price should have been in the range of Rs2,200-2,300 per 40kg in comparison to Rs2,400-2,500 per 40 kg international price of commodity.