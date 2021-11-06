Perishables, staples push SPI up 0.67pc WoW, 15.21pc YoY

KARACHI: Weekly inflation went up 0.67 percent week-on-week and 15.21 percent year-on-year during the seven-day period ended November 4, continuing on an upwards trajectory due to rising prices of perishables, staples, and LPG.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday said the rise was driven by spike in the prices of tomatoes (19.23 percent), sugar (5.32 percent), mustard oil (3.74 percent), LPG (1.73 percent), and rice IRRI-6/9 (1.28 percent). Joint impact of these commodities was 0.71 percent in overall SPI for the combined group.

PBS data attributes different weightages to the commodities in the sensitive price indicator (SPI) basket. Commodities with the highest weights for the lowest quintile include milk (17.5449 points), electricity (8.3627 points), wheat flour (6.1372 points), sugar (5.1148 points), firewood (5.0183 points), long cloth (4.2221 points), and vegetable ghee (3.2833 points).

Of these commodities, sugar, wheat flour, firewood, and vegetable ghee registered an increase. Fresh milk price stayed the same WoW, but went up Rs7.59 YoY to end at Rs112.48. Similarly, the price of wheat flour climbed up by Rs4.71 WoW and Rs214.27 YoY to stand at Rs1,203.21/20kg bag. Electricity price fluctuation has also been taking a toll on the masses, as per unit price has moved up from Rs3.96 to Rs6.57.

Prices of vegetable ghee and oil, both climbed up as well. A 1kg packet of ghee is now being sold for Rs367.62 compared to Rs357.41 last week, and Rs247.15 during the same week last year. Cooking oil price has also climbed up by Rs7.43 to Rs1,810.46 WoW and by Rs545.46 from last year’s price of Rs1,265.

The government has also raised the prices of LPG once again by Rs13/kg. This means LPG cylinder weighing 11.67kg was being sold at an average Rs2,489.73 during the week ended November 5, compared to Rs2,411.77 last week, and Rs1,425.13 during the same week last year.

Worst impact was suffered by the quintile with the lowest spending capacity of up to Rs17,731 as it registered an increase of 16.43 percent YoY and 0.90 percent WoW compared to the week ended October 28.

SPI for the groups spending Rs17,732-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175; and above Rs44,175 showed an increase of 0.86, 0.75, 0.68, and 0.58, respectively. The lowest impact of WoW change was faced by the fifth quintile, with the lowest YoY change faced by the third quintile.

For the week under review, SPI was recorded at 164.53 points against 163.44 points registered previously.

SPI is computed on weekly basis to assess the price movements of essential commodities at shorter interval of time so as to review the price situation in the country. It comprises of 51 essential items and the prices are collected from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country. During the week, prices of 28 items increased, 3 decreased, while prices of 20 items remained unchanged.

Ismail Iqbal Securities in its note said, “The CPI inflation would also continue its upward trajectory, led by food inflation, higher petroleum prices, and expected increase in electricity.”

Since SPI and CPI have been witnessing rising trends for the last several weeks, the government not only seeks to increase the number of products in the inflation basket, but also aims to add rural areas in the data.

On YoY basis, the commodities with the highest impact in overall SPI were LPG up 74.70 percent, electricity for Q1 up 65.91 percent, mustard oil 53.39 percent, vegetable ghee 1kg 48.74 percent, cooking oil 5 litre 43.12 percent, petrol 34.18 percent, chilli powder 33.43 percent, washing soap 30.77 percent, diesel 29.93 percent, wheat flour bad 21.67 percent, beef 20.11 percent, garlic 19.45 percent, and chicken up 18.13 percent.

Major decrease was observed in the prices of onions down 41.63 percent, pulse moong down 31.2 percent, potatoes 20.62 percent, tomatoes 15.69 percent and pulse mash down 0.76 percent.

Government on Friday increased the prices of petrol by Rs8.03/litre, diesel by Rs8.14, kerosene by Rs6.27, and light diesel by Rs5.72. The impact of these measures would be visible in the SPI data next week.