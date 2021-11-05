Critical Thinking Circle set up

PESHAWAR: A Critical Thinking Circle has been set up at the City University of Science and Information Technology (CUSIT), Peshawar.

A press release said the body would organize monthly interdisciplinary study circles of researchers.

The aim of such meetings is to encourage reading, and develop critical thinking, inter-faculty interaction and strengthen the culture of research in the university.

The participants would be drawn from the faculty of the different departments of the university to discuss and debate topics of mutual interest.

The topics for discussion suggested by the BS/ MS / PhD researchers from the departments pertaining to the issues of the contemporary postmodern world and its relationship to literature, linguistics, and education in the 21st century.

It has been planned to enhance the Critical Thinking Circle scope and invite all the faculties, particularly social sciences and education departments to debate and promote interaction between culture and religion, the nature of ethics, social sciences and critical social sciences, interfaith and intercultural dialogue.