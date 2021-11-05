Convention on students’ quality control circles begins

ABBOTTABAD: As many as 35 educational institutions across the country will take part in the 13th National Convention on Students Quality Control Circles, which is scheduled to be held here today (Friday).

The purpose of convention is to produce quality professionals, who have strong ethical values and are productive citizens of their country as well.

Students Quality Control Circles (SQCs) reinforce this purpose by equipping the students with scientific problem solving tools at a very young age. In this connection, the 13th National Convention on Students Quality Control Circles will held at Modernage, Abbottabad.

The two-day convention will bring together students, educators and quality professionals from all across Pakistan. About 35 schools will participate in nine streams including case study presentation, poster making, paper presentation, quiz, graphic ad designing, best practice award, debate, 60-sec film making and radio jockeying.

Apart from that, sideline sessions will also be conducted on financial literacy for youth, hands-on robotics, developing productive work force, entrepreneurship, film making, freelancing and digital marketing.

The quality movement was commenced in Pakistan in 2008, under the auspices of EQUIP-Pakistan. Since then, 12 conventions on SQCs have been conducted in Modernage Public School and College, Abbottabad. In addition to that a book has been published, which is an account of the milestones of this movement in Pakistan.