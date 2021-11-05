Winter kits to be distributed among poor

MANSEHRA: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre in collaboration with National Disaster Management Authority has initiated the distribution of 29,000 winter kits among poor and deserving people of Balochistan province.

According to a press release issued by the charity on Thursday, 10,000 winter kits would also be distributed in the earthquake affected families of the Harnai district in Balochistan.

It further said that as many as 2100 kits will be distributed among internally displaced persons (IDPs) of North Waziristan settled at TDP Camp in Bakakhel.