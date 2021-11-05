PML-N MNA accused of deceiving people

MANSEHRA: The chairman district development advisory committee Mansehra, Nawabzada Fareed, has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz didn’t approve the Hazara University campus in Oghi and deceived the people in the name of higher education.
“The PML-N’s former MNA deceived the people in the name of HU’s campus as in fact no such a project was approved by the former in its entire period,” Fareed told reporters in Oghi on Thursday.
He said that during the previous PML-N government, funds were embezzled in the development schemes executed in Torghar district.
“The funds worth billions of rupees were spent only in papers and there was nothing on the ground,” Fareed said.
MARDAN: District police have recovered a six-month-old baby, who had been picked by a relative and handed over to...
PESHAWAR: A Critical Thinking Circle has been set up at the City University of Science and Information Technology ,...
ABBOTTABAD: As many as 35 educational institutions across the country will take part in the 13th National Convention...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Germany have enjoyed friendly relations since establishment of their formal diplomatic ties in...
PESHAWAR: Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly from North Waziristan Mir Kalam Wazir submitted an adjournment motion at...
PESHAWAR: A formal launching ceremony of the News and Sub-Editors Forum was held at the Peshawar Press Club on...