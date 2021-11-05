PML-N MNA accused of deceiving people

MANSEHRA: The chairman district development advisory committee Mansehra, Nawabzada Fareed, has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz didn’t approve the Hazara University campus in Oghi and deceived the people in the name of higher education.

“The PML-N’s former MNA deceived the people in the name of HU’s campus as in fact no such a project was approved by the former in its entire period,” Fareed told reporters in Oghi on Thursday.

He said that during the previous PML-N government, funds were embezzled in the development schemes executed in Torghar district.

“The funds worth billions of rupees were spent only in papers and there was nothing on the ground,” Fareed said.