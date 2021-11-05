Madaklasht cable car project: Ex-LG reps say locals being forced to leave area

PESHAWAR: Threatening to observe strike and, a number of former members of the local government from Madaklasht in Lower Chitral have demanded the government not to displace scores of families from their houses and agricultural land.

Former nazims Mir Azar Khan, Sarfaraz Shah, Zahid Hussain and others said the locals would have no option but to take to the streets if the government forced them to leave their houses in the name of tourism promotion.

“The government is launching a project to promote winter tourism and they are being forced to leave their ancestral lands,” Azar Khan said.

They said that 180 families would be displaced from their homes while 300 other families would also suffer as the government was purchasing land for cable car and skiing projects in Madaklasht at a cheaper rate and without taking the locals into confidence.

They said the project would also affect the local culture, values, environment and the people.

“The locals do not want development at the cost of local culture, values and environment,” Azar Khan said. They asked Prime Minister Imran Khan, chief justice of Pakistan and other officials concerned to not let the government displace scores of families. They threatened to stage sit in and observe a hunger strike along with women and children of their families.