Staffers held over bribery in Ehsaas Programme

MARDAN: Deputy Commissioner Habibullah Arif on Thursday inspected the Ehsaas Programme centre at Government Primary School (GPS), Takkar, where several staffers were arrested for allegedly receiving bribes from the female beneficiaries.

A statement said that complaints had been received by the deputy commissioner that some people were receiving Rs200 from each beneficiary and during the inspection, staffers were found deducting Rs200 per person during disbursement of Rs12000 cash to female beneficiaries. The accused were arrested and a first information report was lodged against them.