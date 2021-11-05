6 shopping malls sealed

PESHAWAR: The district administration arrested 29 managers and shopkeepers and sealed six shopping malls and eight grocery stores for not observing the coronavirus protocols.
Officials said the managers were arrested and the malls were sealed for not vaccinating the staff or providing the services to the customers without checking their vaccination certificates.
The administration said that commercial centres have been directed to check vaccination certificates before providing services to the customers.
The traders have been warned that action would be taken against those violating the vaccination
policy that has made it mandatory to check the certificates before allowing customers to the commercial centres.
MARDAN: District police have recovered a six-month-old baby, who had been picked by a relative and handed over to...
PESHAWAR: A Critical Thinking Circle has been set up at the City University of Science and Information Technology ,...
ABBOTTABAD: As many as 35 educational institutions across the country will take part in the 13th National Convention...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Germany have enjoyed friendly relations since establishment of their formal diplomatic ties in...
PESHAWAR: Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly from North Waziristan Mir Kalam Wazir submitted an adjournment motion at...
PESHAWAR: A formal launching ceremony of the News and Sub-Editors Forum was held at the Peshawar Press Club on...