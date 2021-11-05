6 shopping malls sealed

PESHAWAR: The district administration arrested 29 managers and shopkeepers and sealed six shopping malls and eight grocery stores for not observing the coronavirus protocols.

Officials said the managers were arrested and the malls were sealed for not vaccinating the staff or providing the services to the customers without checking their vaccination certificates.

The administration said that commercial centres have been directed to check vaccination certificates before providing services to the customers.

The traders have been warned that action would be taken against those violating the vaccination

policy that has made it mandatory to check the certificates before allowing customers to the commercial centres.