New Balakot City project: Prices of acquired land increased, says minister

MANSEHRA: Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati on Thursday said that the government had increased the prices of land acquired for the New Balakot City housing project.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has sincerely been working to address the problems faced by the 2005 earthquake affectees and of those whose land is being acquired for the NBC where this mega housing city is being developed,” Azam Swati told the residents of Dodial area.

The land of the Dodial area was also acquired for the NBC by the district administration before inaugurating that mega housing project in 2007.

“Chief Minister Mahmood Khan will formally announce a 100 percent increase in the price of land acquired for the housing project on Saturday,” he said.

Azam Swati, who had remained the district nazim of Mansehra during the

regime of Gen Pervez Musharraf, said that the federal government handed over the NBC housing project to the provincial government.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government wanted to hold local government’s elections on the non-party basis in order to avoid the confrontation among the political parties at the grassroots level and pass on maximum benefits to civic agencies, he claimed.

“The federal government has been utilising all available resources to address the inflation in the country,” Swati added.