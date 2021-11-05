Swat journos call on official to discuss law and order

MINGORA: A delegation from Swat Press Club met District Police Officer (DPO) Zahid Marwat here on Thursday and discussed with him the law and order situation in the area.

Speaking to the journalists at his office, the DPO said that being patriotic citizens, people of Swat have rendered valuable sacrifices for the sake of peace in the region.

He said that open forums were being held in various parts of the district to identify the law and order problems and find solutions. He maintained that some criminal elements were trying to influence youths in order to make them drug addicts and action would be taken against them.

“A gang of criminals, who comprised non-locals including some people from the neighboring Afghanistan, were involved in looting the tourists in the area. However, all the members of the gang have been arrested,” he said.