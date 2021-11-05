Over 30 Pakistani varsities ranked prominent in Asia

Islamabad : Over 30 Pakistani universities have been featured in the QS Asia University Rankings, 2022, including NUST, Quaid-i-Azam University, Lahore University of Management Sciences, COMSATS University of Islamabad, University of Punjab, and University of Karachi.

Among all varsities of the country, NUST has increased two positions from the last year’s ranking of 76th position, thereby landing amongst the top 11% of universities in Asia.

The university has taken a leap of 17 positions in the last five years, from 91st position in the 2018 Asian rankings to the present position of 74th in the 2022 rankings.

As many as 687 Asian universities are ranked in the latest edition of Asian Rankings by Quacquarelli Symonds, one of the most widely cited and prestigious university ranking agencies in the world.