Implementation of National Action Plan demanded

Islamabad : The Patron-in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulema Board Quaid-e-Millat Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has demanded that the National Action Plan must be implemented in letter and spirit.
He expressed these views while addressing the media representatives and mourners during the closing mourning procession of the universal Ayyam-ul-Huzn. He said that the demand for the pardon of terrorists is against the principles of justice and insisted the perpetrators should be punished according to law.
He emphasised that not only their names, but the activities of the banned outfits must also be banned across the country and the National Action Plan must be implemented in letter and spirit. On this occasion, Secretary-General TNFJ Syed Shujaat Ali Bukhari, Allama Syed Qamar Haider Zaidi, Central Secretary Information, and other religious scholars were also present.
The TNFJ chief said that the government should curb miscreants, and ban their participation in elections in the name of religion and sect: The parties use Islam as a shield which is against the spirit of Islam. Agha Moosavi said that Islam is the best religion and ideology from amongst all religions the world over which has been confirmed by the Quran which says only the religion of Islam is the complete code of life before Allah.
