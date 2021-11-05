Students attend learning session, make green walk in Margallahs

Islamabad : The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has arranged a walk and learning session for the students at Trail IV as part of the ongoing awareness campaign that is also being attended by people belonging to all walks of life.

The details shared by the IWMB stated that the purpose of inviting students to this event was to help them understand how their decisions and actions affect the environment, build knowledge and skills necessary to address complex environmental issues, as well as ways they can take action to keep the natural environment healthy and sustainable for the future generations.

The environmentalists and social activists who spoke on the occasion stated that in order to disseminate information and knowledge about the environment, schools must train young people with critical and conscious thinking so that they could take the acquired knowledge back to their homes and neighbourhoods and propose ideas and solutions that would help mitigate environmental damages.

They were of the view that the students who were well-educated would grow up to be more environmentally conscious people as they would share the information about environmental concerns with families, friends, and communities.

“The awareness campaign would certainly enable students to make connections and apply their learning in the real world. It will also help them see the interconnection of social, ecological, and environmental issues,” they said.