Mouth-watering, savoury cuisines attract people from twin cities to Lok Mela

Islamabad : The stalls of various cultural and traditional cuisines are attracting a large number of people at the ongoing 7-day Lok Mela arranged by the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) offering mouth-watering and savoury food dishes.

The annual Lok Mela was held to promote cultural heritage among the new generation to create awareness of the old traditions of the country. A variety of food dishes from every corner of the provinces of the country including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Sindh, Balochistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir were provided through various stalls organized to attract people.

Talking to APP, Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali said, over the years, Lok Mela has grown in its scale and seen massive improvements in administration, promotion, and exhibition stages.

The festival featured exhibitions of artisan work, traditional food cuisines, a beautiful amalgamation of provincial cultures, mesmerizing folk songs by rural musicians, traditional dances and ensembles, historical and cultural evenings, an exotic bazaar containing a wealth of cultural items.

Talha briefed that the success of the Lok Mela could be observed from the rich diversity of the crowd it attracted.

People from all walks of life attended the festival, including professionals, art and craft experts, artists and celebrities, foodies, historians, diplomats, political figures, ex-pats, media personnel, and students. "The reason behind this success is that in addition to providing healthy entertainment for the whole family, the festival truly connects with our people, representing our history, identity, and culture.

From buzzing bazaars filled with traditional arts and crafts such as jewellery, purses, and pottery," he added. Talha said culture departments of all provinces including that of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir have set up pavilions presenting their indigenous folk culture, artisans, folk artists, and traditional cuisine as link nodes of the festival’s foundation grid.

A stallholder from KP Ishtiaq Fazal said, “Our specialty Tikka Kabab with economical rate attracted a large number of people with their families to enjoy the pleasant weather.” He said traditional tastes and culture are best reflected in the food like mouth-watering Sajji, Biryani, Chappli Kabab, Saag, Qorma.

Peshawari Kebabs are delicious and full of aromatic spices, the masalas (spices) and yogurt in the kebabs penetrate soya to make it moist and carrots, onions & cornflour bind the mixture together. These wonderful kebabs are browned on a non-stick pan & garnished with the legendary pomegranates of Peshawar, he added.

Another stallholder offering Hyderabadi Haleem Muhammad Riaz said, “Haleem being a favourite dish is famous among a lot of people belonging to various districts.” He told that the traditional haleem was made by firstly soaking wheat, barley, and gram lentil overnight.

A spicy meat gravy called Qorma is prepared until the meat becomes tender the wheat, barley, and gram are boiled in saltwater until they are tender. The cooked wheat, barley, and lentils are then mixed with the meat (Beef or Mutton or Chicken) gravy and blended with a heavy hand mixer to obtain a paste-like consistency.

The cooking procedure takes about 6 hours to complete. In the end, the cooked haleem is garnished with fried onions, julienne cut ginger, sliced green chilies, coriander leaves, lemon wedges, and chaat masala. However, haleem preparation varies in different regions.