UK pledges over £55m climate change support for Pakistan

Islamabad : The United Kingdom has pledged more than £55 million to help Pakistan tackle climate change.

According to British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner CMG, the new funding for climate change in Pakistan is split into three parts, including a five-year climate resilience programme worth £38 million to help Pakistan’s poorest communities protect themselves from the changing climate, a five-year water governance programme worth £15 million to make water use in Pakistan more sustainable and water access fairer, and £2.5 million support for attracting climate investment to Pakistan, including on the development of the Nature Performance Bond.

The development comes as the UK is hosting a summit to bring climate change under control amid global warming due to emissions from fossil fuels used by people, including coal, oil, and gas. Pakistan has been ranked eighth among the countries most vulnerable to climate change, with experts warning that by 2100, rising temperatures mean 36 per cent of glaciers along the Hindu Kush & Himalayan range will be gone.

The British high commissioner said for Pakistan, climate change could be catastrophic, so his country was working with it on trees and finance, and to mobilise leading Pakistani businesses. "Our £55m funding will ensure that Pakistan becomes more resilient to climate impacts, with more sustainable water use and greater access to climate finance, so improving lives and livelihoods,” he said.

Dr. Christian Turner said on COP26, the UK has been working with Pakistan on a campaign to ensure Pakistani companies commit to halving emissions by 2030 and getting to net-zero by 2050, and ending and reversing deforestation by 2030.

"Even before COP26, the UK had been working closely with Pakistan on climate change, and will provide £7m this year to help the country achieve its climate change objectives."

The envoy said earlier this year, the UK launched a new programme in Lahore to promote cleaner brick production practices which will help improve air quality, reduce smog and fight climate change. He said the COP26 was the largest international event of its kind ever to be held in the UK with more than 25,000 delegates arriving in the city of Glasgow, including world leaders, opinion formers and top businesses, and would help prevent global temperatures rising above 1.5C and protect planet and people from the impacts of climate change.

"To support the transition to net-zero, climate-resilient economies, getting public and private finance flowing is crucial, especially to emerging markets and developing economies."

Dr. Christian Turner said under the UK’s COP26 and G7 presidencies, his country had seen clear moves towards that goal.

He said G7 countries had committed new finance towards the $100bn in climate finance goal, including more funding for adaptation.