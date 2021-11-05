HEC extends scholarship deadline

B Our correspondent

Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has extended the deadline for master's and PhD students to apply for Commonwealth Scholarships.

"To facilitate applicants, HEC has extended the application submission deadline for all applicants till November 7, 2021," the education body said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Earlier, the HEC had set November 1 as the last date to apply. Earlier, the commission said funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, Commonwealth Scholarships enable talented and motivated individuals to gain the knowledge and skills required for sustainable development, and are aimed at those who could not otherwise afford to study in the UK.

The Commonwealth Scholarships are for candidates from low- and middle-income Commonwealth countries, for full-time study (Masters & PhD) in the United Kingdom. These scholarships are offered under the themes, including strengthening health systems and capacity, promoting global prosperity strengthening global peace, security, and governance, strengthening resilience and response to crises, access, inclusion, and opportunity.