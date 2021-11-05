526,353 motorists fined during last six months

Islamabad : Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued fine tickets to some 526,353 motorists over various traffic violations during the last six months.

The ITP has accelerated crackdown against vehicles having tinted glasses, fancy number plates, and wrong parking, a news release on Thursday said.

Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk was supervising the ITP teams deployed at various major avenues to check violations in the federal capital.

The force had conducted several grand operations in various areas including G-8 Markaz, G-9 Markaz, G-11 Markaz, F-10 Markaz, F-11 Markaz, I-8 Markaz, Bahria Town, Blue Area, Jinnah Super, F-6 (Super Market), Aabpara, and Bhara Kahu Market.

The Superintendent of Police (Traffic) has warned the owners of car showrooms to avoid parking on footpaths and roads.

A total of 4100 fine tickets were issued over wrong parking while several vehicles were impounded at various police stations.

Around 24,690 vehicles were fined for having tinted glasses and 29,043 for having fancy number plates.

Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk appealed to avoid using tinted glasses and follow traffic rules to ensure a safe road environment in the city.

He ordered the force to check every violation and issue a fine ticket to every violator.

"The elimination of VIP culture and equal application of law are our main objectives which would be achieved at every cost," he maintained.

He directed the staff to continue the education campaign and inculcate traffic sense among the road users along with the enforcement of the law.

He stressed the need to bridge the gap between police and the public through a soft attitude and by demonstrating a sense of responsibility.

The SP (Traffic) said the campaign would remain to continue in the coming days to curb the violation effectively.

"It is the top priority of the force to ensure convenience for road users by maintaining traffic discipline and every possible effort would be made for the purpose," he remarked.

He appealed to the citizens to cooperate in this regard and demonstrate an attitude like responsible citizens.