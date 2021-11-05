1,634 POLs of apartments issued to govt employees

Islamabad: The Ministry of Housing and Works had issued 1,634 Provisional Offer Letters (POLs) of apartments to the government employees for the Kashmir Avenue apartment scheme, G-13, Islamabad.

Out of the total, 784 POLs were of the A-Category, while 850 of B-Category, an official of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) told this agency.

The official said the provisional allotment of 184 allottees had been cancelled due to non-payment of dues. 69 were of Category-A, while 115 were of Category-B.

He said the transfer of Kashmir Avenue (G-13) apartments would be opened subject to clearance of outstanding dues not less than 23 per cent of the total cost of the apartment, allocation of apartment number through balloting, and verification of service particulars from respective departments of the allottees.

The official said the ground breaking of 56 Kanals land for housing project was held in April, 2019 by Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said the project aimed at providing housing facilities to Federal Government Employees. It consisted of three towers, each with three basements, ground plus twenty-one stories.