JI to participate in LG polls

FAISALABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has said that his party will stage a march against the government at D Chowk, Islamabad, on November 28. He was talking to media along with the party’s provincial ameer Javed Kasuri and district ameer Prof Mehboob here on Thursday.
Siraj alleged that the government was robbing the nation like pickpockets. He said that the government had abolished the so-called subsidy and brought the prices back to the level of 2018. Sirajul Haq said that Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the assembly only 21 times while 57 laws were brought at the request of the IMF.
