Relatives stage demo for registration of FIR

SUKKUR: The relatives of a deceased woman, who was killed on Wednesday in an accident by a car of the PPP MPA’s son on the old National Highway near Faiz Gunj in Khairpur, demanded registration of FIR. Reports said Saad Bhabhan, s/o PPP MPA Sajid Bhabhan, had hit a motorcycle on the old National Highway near Faiz Gunj in Khairpur on Wednesday, in which a woman, identified as Aisha, was killed, while her husband Karim Bakhsh Shar was critically injured. Meanwhile, the relatives of the deceased woman staged a protest against the reckless driving, saying instead of shifting the victims to hospital, Saad Bhabhan had driven away his car. The protestors demanded of registration of an FIR against the accused.