Protesters stage sit-in on Indus Highway

SUKKUR: The relatives of a deceased woman staged a sit-in on the Indus Highway against her killing by police gunman of PPP MPA Ghanwar Khan and his father Shaheed Khan Isran in Khairpur Joso of district Qambar-Shahdadkot over possession of a piece of land, while the police did not register an FIR. The woman, identified as Fahmida Sial, mother of two children, was shot dead by the gunmen of PPP MPA Ghanwar Khan and his father Shaheed Khan Isran in Khairpur Joso of district Qambar-Shahdadkot on Wednesday.