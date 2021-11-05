Swat University vice chancellor: Buzdar approves to fill 100,000 govt jobs

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday approved recruitment for one lakh vacancies in various departments across the province.

On the directions of Punjab CM, the recruitment process would be transparent and purely merit-based in accordance with the recruitment policy. Usman Buzdar also ordered to remove bottlenecks in the payment of salaries to ad hoc doctors and directed that there should be no delay in the payment of salaries.

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Hassan Khawar informing about details of vacant posts to the media told that out of 33 thousand vacant posts in Education Department, 16 thousand would be filled in the first phase. He said in the primary healthcare department, 1200 vacant posts, specialised healthcare 2900, higher education 2600, college teachers’ interns 3500, civil defence 1200, prisons department 4300 and similarly 4800 patwaris’ vacancies will be filled in phases.

In addition to that more than 12,000 vacancies would be filled in police and border military police. SACM said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had taken stern notice of the difficulties being faced by the doctors and also ordered to pay their salaries without any hindrance.

Hassan Khawar said that the journey of progress had been started with one lakh jobs and the CM had directed to initiate necessary action to fill in the posts in housing, public health engineering, local government and other various departments.

On this occasion, responding to questions of the media persons, SACM said transfers and postings on administrative grounds is the prerogative of the chief executive of the province and any officer who would not perform has no right to remain on his seat. He further said PTI did not believe in the politics of jobs. Hassan Khawar said proscribed organisations’ legal matters are dealt by the judiciary while administrative issues are the responsibility of the government. In order to maintain the law and order situation, Punjab government constituted a dialogue committee before the sit-in and took a step forward towards peace.

SACM said five police officials martyred in the line of duty and the government would facilitate and extend every help to the heirs of the martyrs. “Our police officers and jawans should be appreciated not criticised,” he added.