RDA officials involved in corruption arrested

RAWALPINDI: Civil Judge Muhammad Arshad along with police officials on Thursday arrested the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) officials red handed, taking bribe of Rs2,50,000 (0.25 million).

Zahid Akhtar, son of Ali Muhammad, hailing from Rawalpindi complained that Kamran Shahzad, building inspector, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) is demanding Rs2,50,000 as illegal gratification.

Following this, a raid was conducted by Zulfiqar Muhammad Bazeed, Circle Officer/HQ, Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Rawalpindi Region under the supervision of Muhammad Arshad, Civil Judge /Judicial Magistrate, Rawalpindi.

Accused Kamran Shahzad, building inspector, after receiving the bribe, transmitted it to his co-accused Muhammad Azan, naib qasid. The accused were arrested on the spot and the tainted money amounting to Rs2,50,000 (0.25 million) was recovered from them. The police said further investigations were underway.