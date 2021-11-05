Wasa initiates Rs32 bn projects to improve sewerage

LAHORE: To improve the sewerage system of the provincial metropolis, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has initiated several projects with an estimated cost of Rs 32 billion.
In this regard an online meeting of Wasa was held with International Finance Corporation (IFC) at Wasa Head Office here on Thursday. The meeting was presided over by MD Wasa Syed Zahid Aziz while Director Planning Zeeshan Bilal gave a briefing on sewerage improvement projects.
Representatives of IFC expressed interest in Wasa Lahore's sewerage improvement projects including Shahdara, Ferozepur Road and Hadiyara Drain Sewerage Projects.
