Usman Buzdar, Chaudhrys seek to carry forward alliance affairs

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi, Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi and MNA Hussain Elahi at their residence here Thursday. Punjab Assembly Secretary Mohammad Khan Bhatti and Principal Secretary to CM Amir Jan were also present during the meeting.
During the meeting, views were exchanged regarding country’s political situation and other matters of mutual interest and there was unanimity on carrying forward alliance matters in appreciable manner.
KASUR: Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Chairperson Sara Ahmed on Thursday laid the foundation stone of the Child...
LAHORE: The meat safety team of Punjab Food Authority has foiled an attempt to supply 760kg dead and sick chicken in...
KARACHI: Geo TV’s iconic serial “Khuda Aur Mohabbat”, which set many invincible records of popularity in...
FAISALABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has said that his party will stage a march against the government at D...
SUKKUR: The relatives of a deceased woman, who was killed on Wednesday in an accident by a car of the PPP MPA’s son...
SUKKUR: The relatives of a deceased woman staged a sit-in on the Indus Highway against her killing by police gunman of...