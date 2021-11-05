Usman Buzdar, Chaudhrys seek to carry forward alliance affairs

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi, Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi and MNA Hussain Elahi at their residence here Thursday. Punjab Assembly Secretary Mohammad Khan Bhatti and Principal Secretary to CM Amir Jan were also present during the meeting.

During the meeting, views were exchanged regarding country’s political situation and other matters of mutual interest and there was unanimity on carrying forward alliance matters in appreciable manner.