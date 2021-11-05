German ambassador calls on Hamza

LAHORE: German Ambassador Bernhard Stephen called on Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz here Thursday. During the meeting, the German envoy said the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly has played a key role in Pak-German relations.

Talking to German ambassador, Hamza said the democratic system and political leadership in the country was a barrier to violence and intolerance. He further said the country was facing severe crises in terms of economic, security, foreign affairs, disregard for parliamentary forums, polarisation and handling of difficult situation.

He also mentioned the successful implementation of the National Action Plan during the PMLN regime that eliminated terrorism from the country. He told the German ambassador that serving the people was the only political agenda of the PMLN and the party will continue to do so.

“Only free and fair elections can restore people’s faith in democracy, which will also create a new aspiration in the people,” he said, adding the PMLN was preparing for the next elections and has started mobilising its workers in this connection.