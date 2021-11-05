KSRelief to distribute 29,000 winter kits among poor in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has launched a project to distribute 29,000 winter kits among poor and deserving people living in Balochistan in collaboration with NDMA, Balochistan government and with the help of distribution partner.

Some 10,000 winter kits will be distributed in district Harnai, which was recently affected by an earthquake. More than 2,100 kits will be distributed among North Waziristan IDPs living in Bakakhail TDP Camp. According to the Saudi Embassy, each package comprises two quilts, men's and women's shawls, 10 pairs of socks for men women and children, four children caps, four children mufflers and four men's and women's warmers for needy families living in the colder regions of Balochistan.

The project will benefit about 203,000 people in Pakistan. The distribution will include 10 areas in Balochistan province which are Quetta, Ziarat, Pashin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Kalat, Mastung, Harnai, Loralai, Chagai and adjoining Bakakhail in KPK. The project comes under the umbrella of humanitarian projects by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center to assist needy families living in the coldest areas in Pakistan.