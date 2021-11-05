Novel protest: ECP unlikely to buckle under pressure

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is unlikely to buckle under renewed pressure from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), aimed at halting its legal process against the two federal ministers for their outbursts against the electoral body.

The track record of the ECP under Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja is that it has withstood public pressure multiple times regardless of the side it has come from during the current year. Every time, it has gone ahead to take decisions as required by the law, ignoring the reaction of the federal government or other politicians.

Under the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a number of federal ministers will accompany Fawad Chaudhry and Azam Swati when the ECP resumes the proceedings initiated by it against the duo in the next few days. The premier had expressed his displeasure over not showing solidarity with them.

As per the information minister, Imran Khan told the party’s core committee that Fawad Chaudhry and Azam Swati had not spoken for electoral reforms in their own interests but on behalf of the whole government and that it was quite unfortunate that no other PTI leader was standing by them on the issue.

On Oct 27, the ECP gave 15 more days to the two ministers to submit their replies to the show-cause notices issued to them for their allegedly slanderous remarks and their serious allegations against the ECP and the CEC.

In September, the ECP as well as opposition parties had raised a number of objections to the government’s unilateral decision to introduce electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Just a couple of days after the objections were publicized, Swati accused the ECP of taking “bribes and always rigging” the polls and said such institutions should be “set on fire”. A few hours later, Fawad Chaudhry had called the CEC a “mouthpiece of the opposition” and alleged that the ECP had turned into the “opposition’s headquarters”.

There are several instances of official pressure being exerted on the ECP to gain favourable decisions but it has been to no avail. During the stormy by-election in Daska, the ECP had taken notice of the mysterious disappearance of nearly two dozen presiding officers along with their ballot bags.

The ECP had finally voided the by-poll to the chagrin and embarrassment of the PTI. At the time, the federal government had taken on the ECP and CEC in a harsh tone, but the electoral forum had not budged from its stand that the by-election was marred by grave violations of the law and state machinery was liberally used by the government.

The ECP had also refused to accept the official suggestion to hold the March Senate elections through an open ballot in place of the secret vote despite the government’s strong pressure on the electoral body. Later, it filed a presidential reference in the Supreme Court invoking its advisory jurisdiction with the hope of getting a favourable opinion.

When the apex court had elicited the views of the ECP, the latter had strongly opposed the open vote. The Supreme Court had also not been impressed by the official stance.

Then came the government-proposed sweeping electoral reforms, including the use of EVMs, i-voting, open Senate polls etc. The ECP publicly rejected 45 amendments out of a total of 75. This dissent exasperated the government. Despite this, at no point of time did the ECP cave in to pressure. When the amendments in the Elections Act, 2010 were brought before a Senate committee for their consideration, the ECP stuck to the same view against the changes.

This proved to be the last straw that broke the proverbial camel’s back. It was during the deliberations of the Senate panel that Azam Swati had made the notorios remark of “burning down institutions like the ECP” and Fawad Chaudhry had also come down hard on the CEC subsequently. It was officially demanded that the entire ECP comprising Sikandar Sultan Raja and two members should hand over their resignations so that the government can make new appointments.