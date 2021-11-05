KP education project DMD gets extension despite allegations

ISLAMABAD: The Deputy MD of Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation has been given extension despite corruption allegations.

A provincial inspection team inquiry report (Feb 12, 2019) had found 74 percent misappropriation of the funds meant for low-cost private schools and it was decided by the government at that time not to grant extension to the foundation DMD and other officers involved.

On May 14, 2019, an anti-corruption court had charge-sheeted the DMD and two other officers for devouring Rs216 million of the ESEF Project under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Talimee Programme.

The NAB had also confirmed misappropriation of funds and referred the case to the KP chief secretary for inquiry. The education department had also conducted an inquiry to find facts and expressed surprise that DMD Javed Iqbal was still working on the senior post.

Recently, a new fraud was unearthed in the Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation after probes and inquiries by different government agencies, including the NAB. Official documents revealed that actual decisions of board meetings had been tampered with to commit fraud and corrupt practices in collusion with an influential member of the board and a senior official of ESEF.

When contacted, ESEF Deputy MD Javed Iqbal rejected all the allegations and said his extension was justified and duly supported by all the board members. He said the issue of tempering with meeting minutes was nothing but propaganda. He denied having misappropriated millions of funds released for the low-cost private schools.

The scribe also contacted one board member, who had supported Mr Javed's extension, but he did not respond to corruption allegations. When contacted, ESEF Secretary Yahya Akhunzada said as far as he remembered all the board members had recommended Javed Iqbal for extension and allegations against him were not proved in different inquiries.

When he was given inquiry reports of the NAB, Provincial Inspection Team and an order of the Peshawar High Court, he said the MD would be in a better position to comment, as he had no in-depth knowledge of the issue.

Finally, ESEF MD Zariful Mani was contacted and he said that he could not comment on the subject, as he had just followed the order of the BoDs. The Elementary Secondary Education Foundation (ESEF) had made headlines in 2019-20 when government documents revealed misappropriation of millions of funds meant for low-cost private schools under the Iqra Faroghi Talimme Voucher Programme) (IFTVS).

The KP government had decided not to grant extension to ESEF DMD Javed Iqbal after the Provincial Inspection Team report. In its response to the Peshawar High Court, the government had submitted that it had rejected the request of DMD Javed Iqbal for one-year extension on the grounds of his involvement in misappropriation of funds.

The NAB had also confirmed misappropriation of IFTVS funds and referred the case to the KP chief secretary for a departmental inquiry. The education department had objected after an inquiry to Javed Iqbal’s continuing as ESEF DMD.

In the 28th meeting of the board of directors on Oct 30, 2019, an agenda for extension or otherwise to service of DMD Javed Iqbal was placed by the MD. The meeting minutes were approved by then board chairman Ziaullah Bangash on Nov 28, 2019.

However, on Dec 13, 2019, then education secretary Arshad Khan had conveyed his concern that the minutes of the 28th board meeting had been tampered with, as all the board members (excluding the one influential member) had unanimously declined extension to DMD Javed Iqbal.

Two other members of the ESEF board from the finance department had shared their concern over inaccurate recording of the decisions. One letter had explicitly confirmed that extension to Javed Iqbal was not granted.

The government had constituted an inquiry into the tampering with the 28th board meeting minutes and the gist of the inquiry report was shared in the 31st board meeting held on April 12, 2021. The board member, who is backing Mr Javed Iqbal, had said that the issue (tampering with minutes) was already resolved.

Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai had directed referring the inquiry report to the ESEF MD and KP Education Secretary. The inquiry report revealed that former board chairman Ziaullah Bangash was surprised to know about the grant of extension to Javed Iqbal, as the same had been declined in the meeting.

Based on the statement of members of the board who had participated in the 28th meeting and letters of then education secretary and a representative of the finance department, the report had declared that the minutes of the 28th and 29th ESEF board meetings were inaccurate hence false. It had recommended legal action against those involved.

Surprisingly, the incumbent ESEF MD instead of complying with the decision of the 31st board meeting to put the recommendations of the inquiry report for approval of the chairman had forwarded a note to Minister Education Shahram Khan Tarakai, who is also ESEF board chairman, to grant extension to Javed Iqbal for two years. Mr Javed Iqbal was given three-year extension in the 32nd ESEF board meeting held on Oct 26, 2021.