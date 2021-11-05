Global expression of solidarity with Kashmiris needed: Mushahid

WASHINGTON: Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman Pakistan Senate’s Defence Committee and the keynote speaker at the event organized by the Pakistan Embassy in Washington, DC, said that despite political differences, all political parties in Pakistan stand together on issues like Kashmir, Palestine, nuclear programme and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Showing complete unity in the Senate of Pakistan, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle called for moving the relevant courts for war crimes against Indian premier for the genocide of Kashmiris and urged the world community to take notice of the same.

Senator Hussain said that it is very painful to state that on the one hand, Security Council resolutions call for Kashmir’s right to self-determination under the United Nations supervised plebiscite and, on the other hand, ‘The International People’s Tribunal on Jammu & Kashmir’ has discovered thousands of unnamed and unmarked mass graves in Jammu & Kashmir.

He reminded that demographic changes are taking place in the IIOJ&K and about 4.1 million new domiciles have been issued to non-Kashmiris brought from the mainland India, which is a violation of the Indian constitution and international law.

The time is ripe to internationalise the Kashmir issue and there should be global expression of solidarity with the oppressed people of Kashmir. Let us send a strong message to the people of Kashmir who are struggling and sacrificing against Indian occupation that the Kashmir cause is above any partisan politics and support to the Kashmir cause is unwavering, Senator Hussain underscored.

Welcoming the participants to the Kashmir Black Day, Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan said that it is our collective responsibility to sensitise the world powers, including the United States, on the plight of Kashmiri people and urged them to play their role in resolving the Kashmir dispute as envisaged in the UNSC Resolutions and in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, Secretary General, World Kashmir Awareness Forum, said, “The Kashmiris only want to be given the same opportunity to determine their future policy that was accorded to the rest of the people of the undivided India in 1947. The first liberation war was waged that year and had all but succeeded had India not intervened militarily to enslave the people of the former princely state of Jammu & Kashmir. Subsequently, the question of Kashmir’s future was taken to the United Nations, by India itself, be it noted, and it was at the world assembly that India promised the free exercise of the right of self-determination to the people of Kashmir. It has never honored that promise.”

Ambassador Tauqir Hussain, Adjunct Professor at Georgetown University, said that he always believed any peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute can only happen in the context of India- Pakistan relations. It had been India’s desire to make Pakistan and the context of India Pakistan relations irrelevant to the Kashmir dispute.

Colonel Wes Martin (Ret.), Iraqi war veteran, highlighted the human rights atrocities being committed by the Indian Army in Kashmir. He hoped that the United States intervention can bring it to a halt if it takes a firm stand against India’s illegal actions in Kashmir, particularly since August 5, 2019.

Col. Martin added that Kashmir was known as paradise. Now because of India’s actions, the paradise does not exist anymore. India has enacted new laws to change the demography of Kashmir. Mass graves have been discovered there. Now is the time that we need to become the voice of the people of Kashmir.