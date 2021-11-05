Audit of regulatory authorities sparks controversy

PESHAWAR: The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) disagreed with the opinion of the Attorney General of Pakistan on the performance audit of the regulatory bodies and said his opinion is not supported by the provisions of the constitution.

The audit objectives cannot be achieved without scrutinizing the decisions of the independent regulators. Any restraint aimed at degrading this right would be perceived as retrograde, if not an outright rollback of democracy. The Attorney General's opinion is neither binding on the AGP nor on regulatory authorities, he said.

In a letter to Cabinet Division on October 25, 2021, the Auditor General termed the audit meaningless without reviewing decisions/orders that violate laws rules, regulations, propriety, efficiency, economy and effectiveness.

The AG while rejecting the Attorney General stance said he has confused independence with sovereignty. Recently, Pakistan has experienced consequences for the entire economy when a regulator deviated from the law. The Cabinet Division, he said may inform all regulatory authorities to conduct audits through relevant audit officers.

The Accountant General said the Attorney General has concluded from a narrow contextualization of AGP's mandate that audit is limited to expenditure, transactions, and final accounts in case of government entities and to accounts only in case of authorities and that too under provisions of the ordinance.

The interpretation is quite arbitrary because Attorney General has already conceded that AGP has a mandate to monitor financial aspects of Authorities.

The six-page letter says AGP acts according to the constitution by following AGP Ordinance 2001, section 7 that lays down the certification of accounts as the prime duty of the AGP. Section 8 contains the scope of the audit and it identifies individual areas of accounts (expenditure, sanctions, receipts stores, stock, transactions, profit and loss accounts, etc) to be audited by AGP. In light of these sections, it is required and expected to report instances of theft, fraud, waste, achievement of targets and service delivery etc though they are not termed in the statute.