Ziad, Zohaib shine in drawn eighth-round matches

LAHORE: Northern’s Ziad Khan struck a century, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Zohaib Khan took a five-wicket haul as all three matches of the eighth round of the Cricket Associations Championship ended in draw on Thursday.

At the Saeed Ajmal Academy in Faisalabad, Northern resuming their second innings on the overnight score of 161 for two declared on 357 for six in 113.3 overs.

Ziad Khan batting at number three top-scored with 139 off 239, laced with 14 fours and four sixes. He was well supported by Ali Imran who scored 92 off 229 balls, hitting nine fours and one six. The two added 151 runs for the third wicket.

For Sindh, Arish Ali Khan and Ashiq Ali picked two wickets each.

Chasing an improbable 221 to win, Sindh were 95 for two in 16 overs when stumps were drawn. Opening batter Usman Khan returned undefeated on 63 off 61 balls. His innings included 13 fours.

At the LCCA Ground, Lahore, Balochistan played out a drawn game against Central Punjab. Resuming their first innings on the overnight score of 316 for six in 78 overs, Central Punjab managed to score 351 for six in 83 overs.

In return, Balochistan declared their second innings on 200 for four in 69 overs as stumps were drawn.

Opening batter Hanan Achakzai top-scored with 64 off 118, hitting 11 fours. Ali Waqas contributed a 146-ball 45. The pair of Hanan and Ali added 83 runs for the second wicket.

At the Rana Naved Cricket Academy in Sheikhupura, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa played out a drawn game against Southern Punjab. Resuming their first innings on 121 for one, Southern Punjab managed to score 374 for eight in 83 overs. Zohaib Khan took five wickets for 144.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in their second innings were 84 for one in 25 overs when the match ended.