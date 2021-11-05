Asif Ali among nominations for Player of Month Award

LAHORE: International Cricket Council (ICC) has nominated Pakistan’s hard-hitting batter Asif Ali for Men’s Player of the Month (October) Award.

Asif, who led Pakistan to two back-to-back victories, against New Zealand and Afghanistan in T20 World Cup 2021, joins Bangladesh’s Shakib-al-Hasan and Namibia’s David Wiese in nominations.

Asif struck 27 off 12 balls in crunch moments to win the match for Pakistan against New Zealand. It was followed by 25 not out off just seven balls, including four sixes in the 19th over, which sealed an important victory in the match against Afghanistan.

Cricket fans across the globe have the right to vote for the nominated candidates. The ICC will announce the winner next week.

In the three T20Is in the ongoing T20 World 2021 he scored a total of 52 runs at a strike rate of 273.68.