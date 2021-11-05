Saqlain likely to continue as coach for BD series

LAHORE: Former off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq is likely to continue as interim head coach of Pakistan team during their tour of Bangladesh.
The team will play three T20Is and the same number of Test matches during the tour starting from November 19.
However, consultants Mathew Hayden and Vernon Philander may not continue their responsibilities.
The T20 matches are to be played on November 19, 20, and 22, followed by a Test series that starts with the opening Test from November 26 and the second Test from December 4.
KARACHI: The 6th CNS Open Shooting Championship is to be held at Pakistan Navy Shooting Range at Karsaz here from...
LAHORE: Punjab weightlifters with 107 points won the Inter-Provincial Boys Under-17 Weightlifting Tournament here on...
LAHORE: Ahtesham Humayun beat Asad Zaman yet again in the Nayza All Pakistan Junior National Tennis Championship 2021...
LAHORE: Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cruised into the final of Inter-Provincial Girls Under-16 Hockey Tournament at...
PARIS: Liverpool and Ajax kept up their perfect records in the Champions League this season to qualify for the last 16...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s top player Tayyab Aslam moved into the semifinals of the 15th CNS International Squash...