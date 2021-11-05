Five-star Zampa helps Australia crush Bangladesh

DUBAI: Adam Zampa claimed his maiden five-wicket haul to help Australia boost their semi-final hopes at the Twenty20 World Cup with an eight-wicket thrashing of Bangladesh on Thursday.

Zampa returned figures of 5-19 with his leg spin and combined with the Australian pace bowlers to skittle out Bangladesh for just 73 in the Super 12 contest in Dubai.

Skipper Aaron Finch, who hit 40, and David Warner put on 58 for the opening wicket as Australia romped home in 6.2 overs to move ahead of South Africa on net run-rate and boost their semi-final hopes.

Taskin Ahmed bowled Finch after the batsman smashed two fours and four sixes in his 20 ball knock, and Warner was out for 18 but the wickets remained minor blemishes in Australia’s third win in four matches.

They are in a direct race with the Proteas to seal a final-four spot from Group 1 led by England who have effectively sealed one of the two semi-final places with four wins in as many games.

South Africa play England on Saturday after Australia take on the West Indies.

“Zampa’s 5 for 19 was outstanding,” said Finch. “It was a really clinical performance.”

Score Board

Australia won toss

Bangladesh

Naim c Cummins b Hazlewood 17

Liton Das b Starc 0

Soumya Sarkar b Hazlewood 5

Mushfiqur Rahim lbw b Maxwell 1

Mahmudullah Riyad c Wade b Starc 16

Afif Hossain c Finch b Zampa 0

Shamim Hossain c Wade b Zampa 19

Mahedi Hasan lbw b Zampa 0

Taskin Ahmed not out 6

Mustafizur Rahman c Smith b Zampa 4

Shoriful Islam c Finch b Zampa 0

Extras (lb1, w4) 5

Total (all out, 15 overs) 73

Fall: 1-1 (Liton), 2-6 (Soumya), 3-10 (Mushfiqur), 4-32 (Naim), 5-33 (Afif), 6-62 (Shamim), 7-62 (Mahedi), 8-65 (Mahmudullah), 9-73 (Mustafizur), 10-73 (Shoriful)

Bowling: Starc 4-0-21-2 (w2), Hazlewood 2-0-8-2, Maxwell 2-0-6-1 (w1), Cummins 3-0-18-0, Zampa 4-0-19-5 (w1)

Australia

D. Warner b Shoriful 18

A. Finch b Taskin 40

M. Marsh not out 16

G. Maxwell not out 0

Extras (lb1, nb1, w2) 4

Total (2 wickets, 6.2 overs) 78

Did not bat: S. Smith, M. Stoinis, M. Wade, P. Cummins, M. Starc, Adam Zampa, J. Hazlewood

Fall: 1-58 (Finch), 2-67 (Warner)

Bowling: Taskin 3.2-0-36-1 (w1), Mustafizur 2-0-32-0 (w1), Shoriful Islam 1-0-9-1 (nb1)

Result: Australia won by eight wickets

Man of the Match: A Zampa (AUS)

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Nitin Menon (IND)