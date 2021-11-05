Gold rises by Rs2,800/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs2,800 per tola on Thursday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs120,200 per tola.
Similarly, 10 gram gold price increased by Rs2,400 to Rs103,052. In the international market, however, gold rates dropped by $5 to $1,779 per ounce.
Silver rates stood unchanged at Rs1,420 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver also remained the same at Rs1,217.42.
