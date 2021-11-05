Rupee inches down

KARACHI: The rupee edged lower against the dollar on Thursday due to an uptick in dollar demand from importers, with investors' sentiments affected by a delay in reaching a conclusion for the International Monetary Fund loan programme.

The rupee closed at 170.01 per dollar in the interbank market, compared with Wednesday’s close of 169.97.

In the open market, the rupee also lost ground to end weaker at 171.50. It settled at 171.20 in the previous session.

Dealers said the local unit weakened slightly as the importers and corporates bought dollars to make their payments.

Moreover, the sentiments on the rupee turned bearish following the media reports that Islamabad and the Fund were struggling to settle the issues related to the introduction of the State Bank of Pakistan Amended Bill 2021 to the Parliament.

“We saw some demand for the US currency from importers, which sent the rupee lower,” said a foreign currency dealer. “We expect the rupee to hold steady in coming days, but the future direction of the domestic currency will depend on when the good news comes about the resumption of the International Monetary Fund programme,” he added.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin expressed hope that an agreement with the IMF for the revival of $6 billion Extended Fund Facility would be signed this week.