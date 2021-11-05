 
November 05, 2021
Forex reserves fall to $23.925bln

November 05, 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves slightly fell to $23.926 billion in the week ended October 29 from $23.934 billion, the central bank said on Thursday.

The reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased by 0.3 percent or $53 million to $17.199 billion. The reserves of commercial banks dropped to $6.726 billion from $6.787 billion.