Forex reserves fall to $23.925bln

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves slightly fell to $23.926 billion in the week ended October 29 from $23.934 billion, the central bank said on Thursday.
The reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased by 0.3 percent or $53 million to $17.199 billion. The reserves of commercial banks dropped to $6.726 billion from $6.787 billion.
