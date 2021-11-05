Spending money on misery

LAHORE: Without doubting the sincerity of the government, the relief package announced by the government is inadequate and a cruel joke with the poor, and would not enhance their buying power.

For the government arranging Rs120 billion was an uphill task as it is starved of resources. It is not clear from where this money would be arranged.

Most probably, the government would slap indirect taxes to raise that money. One way could be increasing the rate of sales tax by one percent.

However, this amount would not provide meaningful relief to the poor from the massive price hike in the rates of food items.

Calculations reveal that the 20 million beneficiary families translate into 130 million individuals (6.5 persons per family). Each family would be entitled to buy designated commodities worth Rs6,000 in six months or Rs1,000 per month.

The share of each of the 6.5 family members would be Rs153.8 per month or Rs5.12 per day. Would this meagre amount provide effective relief to the poor?

This is purely a public appeasing exercise, but the analysis given below would show that the recipients would resent the small amount as it would not shield them from chronic hunger.

There are many issues at the implementation stage that would annoy the recipients. The prices quoted by government functionaries, including the prime minister are much lower than the actual market rates.

For instance, the PM said the rate of wheat is Rs60/kg, whereas it is available in the open market anywhere between Rs80 and Rs85/kg.

The wheat available at Rs60 is substandard. Would the government provide a 30 percent subsidy on Rs60 or Rs80? According to government statistics, an average Pakistani consumes 110kg of wheat per year or 9.166 kg of atta per month.

A family of 6.5 would thus consume 59.58kg atta per month that at the current rate of Rs80/kg (not Rs60 per kg as claimed by the PM) would cost them Rs4,766.4 per month. The government would give them a 30 percent discount on the rate claimed by the PM.

At the original rate, the discount would be Rs1,429.92/month, but at official rates it would be Rs1,072.44. In both cases the entire subsidy announced by the government for each family would not be enough even to purchase atta at subsidised rates.

The family would require 4kg of edible oil at 20 grams per person per day. But the subsidy would not be available, nor would it be available for pulses. Some families might avail part subsidy on all the designated commodities, but their allocation would expire in 10 days.

Poor need other edibles as well daily. The need items like spices, salt, onions, garlic, and ginger daily for every meal they cook.

These ingredients are used in pulses, and meat. The vegetables, like potatoes, cauliflower, peas, and lady finger are expensive.

Assuming that the kitchen fuel is natural gas they will have to bear a monthly bill of Rs300. In case it is LPG, kerosene oil or coal, the cost would be 2,500 per month at the current prices.

The above foods are mostly stomach fillers and even if the families fill their stomach they remain under nourished. The poor under subsidy cannot afford quality foods like meat, mutton, fish or chicken meat, eggs, butter or fruits, sugar, or tea. This brings us to the topic of malnutrition that is very near to the heart of our prime minister.

Prime Minister Imran Khan immediately after assuming power recognised the gravity of the issue of malnutrition in Pakistan and revealed in a televised broadcast in September 2018 that 45 percent of our Pakistani children were undernourished (stunted to be exact), which was costing us our future. He explained that the brains of undernourished children do not mature into learned and skilled individuals.

He vowed to address this issue on priority, but three years down the lane the percentage of malnutrition has increased. Would the relief package announced by the PM increase or decrease malnutrition?

Planners in this government must realise that Pakistan is amongst five most populated countries in the world. Any relief package for half of its population (that certainly are poor even by government’s count) would require trillions of rupees.

The government simply lacks resources to arrange such a huge amount or even the small amount of Rs120 billion. The state must consume all its resources on development instead of wasting resources on such subsidies that do not provide relief to the recipients.