Footwear industry aims $1bln/annum exports by 2027

LAHORE: Shoes imports have fallen to only two million pairs in three years from 28 million as the government’s handholding spurred footwear industry to step up production, an official said on Thursday.

“Consistency of the policy is vital for the industrialisation,” said Zahid Hussain Newly elected Chairman of Pakistan Footwear Manufacturer Association (PFMA), in an exclusive interview with The News.

“The present government is very supportive for the footwear industry which resulted in reduction in the import of the shoes during the three years.”

Hussain said three years ago, the import of the shoes in Pakistan was around 28 million pairs, which reduced to 2 million only currently.

“The government understood and realised the issues of the footwear industry, rationalised the duties and tariff for the imported finished footwear and raw materials. These resulted in reduction in cost of production, make the local producers competitive and enabled the industry to increase the productivity.” He said despite the fact that cost of production increased by 15 percent, the industry was competitive as a number of players did not even increase the price of their products due to increase in their productivity.

Appreciating the role of the past chairmen of the PFMA, Zahid said the past chairmen did commendable job.

“They have contributed in a meaningful and significant way for the growth and improvement of the sector. The organisation four years ago decided for establishment of the technical lab for the industry. Last year PFMA established it with the help of an Italian company. This lab has enabled the SMEs of the sector for international standard testing of their products which was not available in country. Design hub is established with the help and support of the Punjab government.”

Hussain said the aim of the new body was to continue the work started by the previous chairmen and further improve.

He said the lab would soon be ISO certified - a requirement to meet international standards and vital to increase exports of footwear industry as buyers not only demanded lab certification but also wanted to know if the lab was certified.

“We have set an export target of one billion dollar per annum by 2027, which is currently around $145 million,” said Hussain, adding that previous exports trend did not matter as the world was changing quickly.

He said China, the largest exporter, was closing down the sunset industries and footwear was one of those sectors, which fall in the category.

“China is the 10th largest shoes importer in the world and Pakistan has the potential to get the share from the markets the Chinese are leaving alongside in China too.

China was producing world-class expensive casual, sports, and formal shoes and still was the largest exporter of the shoes but it was never in the list of top 10 importers of shoes, he added.

“Besides China, Pakistan can target entire world including South America, Africa, East and West Asia, Middle East for shoe exports,” he said.

Hussain said Pakistan was competitive in these markets as almost 30 companies were already exporting shoes to different world markets.

“The PFMA aims to increase number of companies to 10-15 times in the list of the shoes exporting companies to achieve one-billion-dollar export target for the sector.”

Talking about the investment potential of the footwear sector of Pakistan, he mentioned there was already one Chinese company in joint venture with a local player and the manufacturing unit was under establishment and would be become operational soon.

“Enabling local investors to avail the investment opportunities, create employment, and earn foreign exchange for country was important.”

He said the sector possessed an investment potential of over Rs20 billion and there were many SME players with an immense growth promise.

“Currently there are ten mechanised medium sized units producing more than 5,000 pairs per day, 150 small mechanised units manufacturing 2,000-5,000 pairs per day and 5,000 semi-mechanised units making up to 2,000 pairs per day. Further there are also almost 75,000 cottage industry units with minimum employment size of 10. These units also work for small and medium size units.”

He said the SMEs of the industry were adopting the modern design and technology. “The PFMA’s design and technical lab also provides training courses and anyone from the sector can avail these services and equip themselves with modern techniques. The training is very affordable and even freelancers can avail it.”

The PFMA official said his association also aimed to establish enough raw and intermediary materials manufacturing facilities in the country that they were no more dependent on imported raw materials. “We are working for the development of the footwear allied industries so that all players grow and prosper. This will create employment and reduce import bill.”

He, however, said some raw materials like rubber could not be produced in Pakistan as weather here was not suitable for its production, adding, but for synthetic and plastic materials we need the allied industry to grow and hopefully we will achieve these goals step by step,” Hussain believed.