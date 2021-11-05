Fourth MD to head NTDC in a year as incumbent resigns

LAHORE: National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) will appoint its fourth Managing Director (MD) in less than a year, as the incumbent has quit citing personal reasons, The News learnt on Thursday.

Sources said frequent change of guard at the top of the transmission utility was badly hampering its affairs.

The latest episode in a series of back-to-back changes change of NTDC head was a result of abrupt resignation by Engr Azaz Ahmad, who is an acclaimed professional, having vast experience of working with a multinational energy giant at a senior position.

Azaz took over the highest NTDC office just a couple of months back, following his appointment by the federal government after a lengthy hiring process spanning about a year. He was rewarded with a lucrative remuneration package.

He had replaced Engr Muhammad Ayub, who was appointed as a stopgap arrangement. Ayub served this post for just about four months. Before that, NTDC had been run by Engr Dr Khawaja Riffat Hassan, who was allegedly made scapegoat over delay in execution of CPEC flagship project of constructing South-North transmission line.

Since the formation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in 2018, it would be the sixth appointment at this post.

NTDC plays one of the most important parts in the energy chain as it is responsible for linking power generation plants with the load centers of respective power distribution company through an extensive transmission network. NTDC was incorporated on 6th November, 1998 by taking over all the properties, rights and assets obligations and liabilities of 220 KV and 500KV Grid Stations and Transmission Lines/Network owned by Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA).