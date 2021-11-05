Stocks drift to a higher close in muted trade

Stocks on Thursday made modest gains amid lukewarm participation as concerns over rising world coal price and food inflation dented sentiment, while caution also prevailed ahead of monetary policy announcement, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Share Index closed higher by 186.74 points or 0.40 percent to close at 47,219.18 points, testing a high and low of 47,242 and 46,937.07 points, respectively.

JS Research in its market wrap said with the rupee continuing to strengthen against dollar, the index kept cheering in the green zone.

“Going forward, we believe the market is keeping a cautious approach with anticipation of hike in interest rate in the upcoming monetary policy,” the JS analysts said.

Arif Habib Ltd, a brokerage house, in a post-market note said stocks continued to remain range-bound due to concerns over the uptick in Richard Bay coal price, food inflation, and resumption of foreign selling spree.

Activity remained sideways as the market witnessed hefty volumes in the 3rd tier stocks, it reported.

The report said technology sector continued to remain in the limelight throughout the day as traders again placed bets on high-beta stocks to make quick gains. On the flip-side, institutional activity stayed lackluster, it added.

Late buying emerged in the banking sector and the index managed to close above 47,000 points.

KSE-30 Shares Index also rose 72.86 points or 0.40 percent to 18,347.20 points.

Zafar Moti, former PSX director, said the index made a comeback after the management of the bourse shifted the trading system to old software.

of 2,000 points,” he said, adding, “Speed of the old software is normal but it can handle up to 70 million shares, which is almost the same size of the maximum trade”.

Ready market volume increased to 181 million shares to 561.93 million, while traded value rose to Rs16.00 billion from Rs15.54 billion recorded on Wednesday. Market capital inched up to Rs8.090 trillion from Rs8.056 trillion. Out of 379 actives in the session, 235 advanced, 125 retreated, while 19 remained neutral.

Brokerage Topline Securities said lackluster activity was witnessed in the first half as investors were unhappy over the Rs120 billion relief package announced by the prime minister as they said it was far below market expectations.

Later, in the second half, the market made an intraday high of 210 points with major positivity coming from technology sector as TRG and SYS cumulatively contributed 80 points to the index.

Day’s best gains were made by Rafhan Maize, which rose Rs250 to Rs9,750/share, followed by Nestle Pakistan that jumped Rs140.96 to Rs5,995.98/share.

Unilever Foods led the losers by giving up Rs500 to Rs20,000/share, followed by Colgate Palmolive that fell Rs100.09 to Rs2,649.90/share.

According to sources at the PSX, Pak Agro Packaging Ltd (PAPL) issue was oversubscribed by 1.85 times. The total amount of the bid was Rs366.45 million and the total amount raised at the strike price was Rs198 million. Investors submitted bids for 14.79 million shares against the 8 million shares being issued by the PAPL.

WorldCall Telecom was the highest traded stock with 81.04 million shares, followed by Byco Petroleum that recorded a trade of 30.35 million shares.

Stocks that recorded significant turnover included Telecard LimitedXB, First National Equities, Azgard Nine, Ghani Global Holdings, Pace (Pakistan) Ltd, TPL Properties, Service Fabrics, and Unity Foods Ltd.

Turnover in the future contracts increased to 140.18 million shares from 108.45 million shares on Wednesday.