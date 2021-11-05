Repeating history

This refers to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to the nation on November 3 about his ‘historic’ relief package. He compared inflation in the country with that of neighbouring countries and was of the view that inflation in Pakistan is considerably less.
The prime minister, while doing so, should also have compared the per capita income of these countries with that of Pakistan. If inflation is to increase at such a breakneck pace, per capita income should be increased to counter it. The measures announced by the incumbent are short-term and will not provide any relief to people.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
