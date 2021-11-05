A rough path

This refers to the news report ‘Gas crisis round the corner’ (November 1). People are already facing energy shortages. Electricity loadshedding has once again become a norm. Natural gas and LNG/RLNG are not available to meet industrial and domestic needs adequately. LPG is in short supply, and its shipments will take some time. On the other hand, prices of various fuels have soared registering an unprecedented increase. Electricity has been made more expensive and the prime minister’s address is clear indication that the worst has yet to come.

Disruption in energy supplies will have a multiplier effect on all segments of activities in industry, trade, commerce, and transport, besides making domestic life miserable. What will be the state of things to come? One shudders to think.

Hussain Siddiqui

Islamabad