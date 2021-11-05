Honest talk

Finally, the government and the TLP have reached an agreement. Though the terms of agreement have not been officially declared, there are speculations adrift.
On November 2, 800 TLP workers were released from jails in Punjab. There was talk that the prime minister will address the nation and take people in confidence. Would it not have been better if he had spoken earlier? Pakistan is a democratic country, and its citizens have the right to know what the government is planning to do. If this had been done sooner, the problem would have been resolved in a better way.
Shahabuddin Khan
Illinois, USA
