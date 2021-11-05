Pandemonium

According to some news reports, NAB has recovered over Rs821 billion, in the last 16 years, but the Ministry of Finance claims to be aware of only around Rs6 billion. The possibility of embezzlement of the remaining funds poises serious questions on the transparency of the bodies involved.

Since the finance ministry claims to have no idea to which account NAB deposited the remaining money, the Standing Committee on Finance will seek help from the Auditor General of Pakistan for a special audit. It is hoped that the money will be timely recovered and anyone involved in embezzlement will be punish accordingly.

Sajjad Khattak

Attock