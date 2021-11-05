The real culprits

The decision of the Supreme Court regarding the demolition of Nasla Tower, followed by the under-construction Tejori Heights, may seem rash to some people in this country. However, in it is a much-needed step to uphold the rule of law. That being said, it is also important that the Supreme Court ensures that the residents of such places be compensated at the prevailing market rate by the builders and those within the provincial government who issued the no objection certificate (NOC) in the first place.
It is a number of state officials who are responsible for the mess that this country is in today. When law becomes hostage to the whims of individuals and groups, innocent citizens suffer.
Malik Tariq Ali
Lahore
This refers to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to the nation on November 3 about his ‘historic’ relief...
This refers to the news report ‘Gas crisis round the corner’ . People are already facing energy shortages....
Finally, the government and the TLP have reached an agreement. Though the terms of agreement have not been officially...
According to some news reports, NAB has recovered over Rs821 billion, in the last 16 years, but the Ministry of...
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced the building of Gandhara Valley City, the biggest housing project in...
The much-awaited historical package seemed merely an announcement to increase fuel prices. The prime minister...