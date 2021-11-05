The real culprits

The decision of the Supreme Court regarding the demolition of Nasla Tower, followed by the under-construction Tejori Heights, may seem rash to some people in this country. However, in it is a much-needed step to uphold the rule of law. That being said, it is also important that the Supreme Court ensures that the residents of such places be compensated at the prevailing market rate by the builders and those within the provincial government who issued the no objection certificate (NOC) in the first place.

It is a number of state officials who are responsible for the mess that this country is in today. When law becomes hostage to the whims of individuals and groups, innocent citizens suffer.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore