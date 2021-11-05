Losing focus

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced the building of Gandhara Valley City, the biggest housing project in the province.
However, residents of KP are already facing an acute shortage of basic commodities like flour, sugar, vegetables; the existing prices are spiralling out of control and people are starving. The government’s priority should have been to bring more land under cultivation. There is a dire need to make the province self-sufficient in essential food items. The KP government must prioritise cultivation and provision of food over housing schemes that only some will benefit from.
Sayed GB Shah Bokhari
Peshawar
This refers to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to the nation on November 3 about his ‘historic’ relief...
This refers to the news report ‘Gas crisis round the corner’ . People are already facing energy shortages....
Finally, the government and the TLP have reached an agreement. Though the terms of agreement have not been officially...
According to some news reports, NAB has recovered over Rs821 billion, in the last 16 years, but the Ministry of...
The decision of the Supreme Court regarding the demolition of Nasla Tower, followed by the under-construction Tejori...
The much-awaited historical package seemed merely an announcement to increase fuel prices. The prime minister...