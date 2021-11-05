Losing focus

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced the building of Gandhara Valley City, the biggest housing project in the province.

However, residents of KP are already facing an acute shortage of basic commodities like flour, sugar, vegetables; the existing prices are spiralling out of control and people are starving. The government’s priority should have been to bring more land under cultivation. There is a dire need to make the province self-sufficient in essential food items. The KP government must prioritise cultivation and provision of food over housing schemes that only some will benefit from.

Sayed GB Shah Bokhari

Peshawar